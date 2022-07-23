After much anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra's first song Kesariya released on July 17. The song's teaser was unveiled earlier this month and had already set everyone's expectations a notch higher. However, soon after the launch of the full song, it created a tremendous stir among the masses, leaving them divided over a part of the lyrics, which had the words 'Love Storiyan'.

However, musician and digital content creator, Harsh More attempted to fix it and the new rendition of Kesariya has already created a buzz on social media, evident from the fans' reactions.

Check out Kesariya's new rendition without 'Love Storiyan'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Harsh More dropped his version of Brahmastra's song Kesariya in which he creatively omitted the word 'Love Storiyan'. The singer replaced 'Love Storiyan' with 'Ye Dooriyan' and netizens are going gaga over the same. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here’s Kesariya with a change. Save and share if you enjoyed! With due respect to all the original creators of the song including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated."

Netizens hail Harsh More for 'fixing' Kesariya

Fans poured love over More's video as it crossed 11 million views on Instagram. At the same time, netizens also heaped praise in the comment section as one wrote, "I was thinking similar thing, instead of love storiyan, "ye kahaniyan" (sic)"; another fan commented, "You just nailed it, take a bow brother". An Instagram user wrote, "This is stuck in my head now! Honestly like this version better"; "Much love to u for recreating it in a better way (sic)", wrote a user. A netizen commented, "YES THANK YOU FOR FIXING THAT (sic)" and others dropped hearts to the video.

The original song is composed by Pritam, while Arijit Singh lent his voice to the track. Shot in Varanasi, the song features beautiful chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Isha and Shiva in the upcoming film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.