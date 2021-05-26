'Brahmastra' Makers Plan Long Promotional Campaign With 10 Teasers, 13 Motion Posters

The cast and crew of Brahmastra have been through a lot since the project was introduced. The highly awaited trilogy, written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji is still under the production stage. A report by Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that the producers of the film submitted 10 teasers and 13 motion pictures to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

These promotional elements were given to the board between April 1 and April 12 and have since passed with a 'U' certificate and no cuts. The promotional campaign is expected to be released soon. A source close to the makers told Bollywood Hungama that the content coming up will be very exciting. Some of the motion pictures will also introduce the characters of the movie. According to the report, a Bollywood trade expert claims that the movie's delay has not taken away the movie's popularity and continues to highly awaited among the audience.

Why was Brahmastra's release delayed?

Director Ayan Mukerji announced that the movie would be released on August 15, 2019, along with launching a logo of the upcoming movie at the Kumbh Mela on March 4, 2019. Later, he pushed the release date to Christmas 2019. Around December 2019, he said that the movie would be releasing in summer 2020 owing to heavy VFX work.

In February 2020, the movie's release date was postponed to December 2020 as the final release date. But the filming was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting not only the shooting locations due to lockdown but also affecting the cast. On March 10, 2021, it was reported that Brahmastra's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 followed by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who is also a part of the movie. The film is currently still in the shooting stage.

Brahmastra cast

Brahmastra cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film also includes actors Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Rashi Mal, Divyenndu and others in supporting roles. The film is helmed by one of the leading production houses in Bollywood. Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Marijke deSouza, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra are part of the panel of producers.

Image: Still from Brahmastra teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.