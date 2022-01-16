'Brahmastra': Nagarjuna Says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer Is About 5000-yr-old Weapon

South star Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about making his comeback to Bollywood with his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The superhero film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. While promoting his latest movie Bangarraju, Nagarjuna teased the plot of Brahmastra and said that the movie was about a 5000-year-old weapon.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna shared some details bout his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The South Indian star revealed that he plays the role of an archaeologist in the movie and also shared what attracted him to the movie. The actor said that more than the archaeology part, it was the script and passion to mix mythology with Vedic and present times, that got him on board for the film. Adding that he didn't want to reveal much about the movie, Nagarjuna said, "It’s a film about a 5000-year old (weapon), Brahmastra."

'Even big stars cannot save a bad film': Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna, who has had a prolific film career and has starred in over 100 movies, also opened up about how even the biggest stars can deliver flop movies. He said that raw stardom existed only till a certain limit and even big stars cannot save a bad film. He further explained and added that by casting a big star the least the filmmakers can expect is that the movie will earn a little more at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in the supernatural drama movie Bangarraju with his son Naga Chaitanya. The movie serves as a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana and Akkineni along with Ramya Krishna reprise their roles from the original movie. The movie was released theatrically on 14 January 2022, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra is an upcoming superhero trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie has been making headlines ever since its inception. Brahmastra has had a rocky production as it was postponed quite a few times due to the pandemic. The movie features a star cast that includes some of the biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie will be part one of a planned trilogy and is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022.

