'Brahmastra' New Song 'Deva Deva' Teaser Out Now; Song To Come Out On THIS Date

The forthcoming film Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film will see Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share the screen space for the first time ever. While the movie is still over a month away from its release, its makers are making sure to fuel fans' excitement with new updates. After releasing the film's first track Kesariya, its makers are all set to unveil another soulful song Deva Deva which will feature the journey of Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Ayan Mukerji unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming track Deva Deva. In the short clip, Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva could be heard saying, "Light us roshni ka naam hai jo hum sabke andhero se badi hai. Ek shakti hai jo is sabki zindagi mein jaan bhar deti hai," to which Isha, played by Alia Bhatt, says, "Aur kahaan dhundte ho ye light tum." The next clip features Ranbir Kapoor running into a temple along with Amitabh Bachchan. As Ranbir will play the Agniastra in the mythological film, he could be seen practising his powers.

Sharing the teaser of the upcoming track, Ayan Mukerji penned, "DEVA DEVA Teaser (And the rest of it - out on this coming Monday - the day of Lord Shiva 🕉)" He further mentioned how the track was the first one to be composed for the film and wrote, "Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…" The filmmaker further announced the track will be released on August 8. He penned, "And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th!"

More about Brahmastra

Touted to be a mythological film, Brahmatsra Part 1: Shiva will focus on Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva who is the new avatar of Agniastra on Earth. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film will also feature legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni as well as Mouni Roy. After much delay and anticipation, the film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

