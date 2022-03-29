Apart from RRR if there is any other film that has created a buzz among the fans then it has to be director Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Shiva and Isha. After almost shooting for five years, the makers had finally, earlier today, announced Brahmastra wrap up The announcement came after the team visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The upcoming sci-fi film will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration ever since the two had professed their love for each other. After facing multiple delays due to the pandemic and shooting and dates issues, the film is now finally slated to release theatrically on August 9, 2022. Now, several pictures of the entire team seeking blessings at the temple have gone viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

In the viral pictures, Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan can be seen seeking blessings for their film. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was dressed in a rust coloured shirt that was paired with denim. On the other hand, Alia wore mustard and white coloured sleeveless outfit and paired it with a light blue dupatta. The trio, who had garlands around their necks, was also seen offering jal (water) on the Shivling during their prayers.

Going by the pictures, it seems that the trio has been leaving no stone unturned to make the film a commercial success after all the years of toil and labour. Soon after the puja, the trio had posed for a picture outside the holy shrines while announcing the film’s wrap.

In the wrap-up post, Ayan explained how he got attracted to the mystic hues of the city and how Varanasi played a special role during the shooting. “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy, and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come (sic),” he wrote while announcing the completion of the film.

The team had flown to Varanasi a few days ago to complete the last schedule. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South stalwart Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/aliaabhattpics