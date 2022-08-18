'Brahmastra': Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts His Fun Avatar In 'Dance Ka Bhoot' Song; Watch Teaser

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, causing a major buzz with its larger-than-life visuals, soothing tracks and more. Makers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer recently dropped the teaser of the film's third track, Dance Ka Bhoot, a peppy number where Ranbir can be seen flaunting his fun side with impressive dance moves. The full track will be out soon.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his fun avatar in Brahmastra's Dance Ka Bhoot song

Taking to his Instagram handle ahead of the track's teaser release, Ayan Mukerji penned a long note on how this song is the 'biggest' in terms of ambition and scale. He added that it got delayed twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually filmed with 'stubborn patience' to achieve the vision makers wanted.

Further shedding light on the song, Ayan added, "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra…… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun-loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance."

Fans seemed impressed by the film's music score and dropped comments like, "The songs are indeed gonna kill. Many awards awaited esp. coz of Arjit and Pritam. etc.. Best wishes to the whole team." Another wrote, "Blockbuster movie brother."

Brahmastra's previously released songs Kesariya and Deva Deva have already become chart-breaking hits. The fantasy adventure film has also been written by Ayan. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. The first part of the planned trilogy will hit theatres on September 9, 2022. It also marks lovebirds Ranbir and Alia's first big screen outing together.

