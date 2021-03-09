'Brahmastra' Release Date To Be Announced On Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Report

Brahmastra is an upcoming superhero trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie has been in the news ever since it was announced and the way it has been postponed quite a few times. The movie features a star cast that includes some of the biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Recent reports have stated that the Brahmastra's release date has finally been unveiled after multiple delays.

Brahmastra release date to be out on a special day

Fans have been anticipating the release of Brahmastra since the time the project was announced and whenever any cast member would share any BTS post on social media. Initially, the movie was supposed to release in December 2019 but was shifted to February 2020 as some work was still pending. The date was later set for December 4th 2020 but it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to an exclusive report by BollywoodLife, the makers have decided to announce the release date of the film on Alia Bhatt's birthday, who is the main female lead of the movie. Alia Bhatt's birthday is on 15th March and the markers have decided to make this huge announcement on that day.

According to the report, a source close to the Brahmastra team said that the movie was currently in the editing phase and the date for release has been finalized. They added that though the movie mainly "rides on Ranbir Kapoor's shoulder", he is "absolutely fine" with Brahmasta release date announcement being made on Alia Bhatt's birthday.

Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra photos that shared BTS glimpses

Alia Bhatt recently shared two pictures from the set of Brahmastra. In Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra set photos, the actress is seen standing in front of a huge Goddess Kali statue along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. While sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote that it was a blessing to be a part of the journey and that her magical boy referring to Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji made the journey even better. The actress also wrote that it was just the beginning.