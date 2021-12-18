'Brahmastra': SS Rajamouli Compares Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To 'Bahubali'

Promising to be one of the biggest films of 2022, Ayan Mukerji is all set to present his magnum opus Brahmastra to the audience on September 9, 2022. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also features some of the most prominent faces of the Indian film industry namely Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. With the motion poster released a few days ago giving a glimpse into Ranbir Kapoor's powerful character Shiva, the hype around the venture shows no sign of dying down soon.

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming superhero flick, celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is also gearing up for the release of his period drama RRR early next year presented the film in the South Indian languages. During the occasion, the director compared the upcoming movie to his own 2015 blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning.

SS Rajamouli compares 'Brahmastra' to 'Bahubali'

During the launch, the 48-year-old director spoke in length about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero flick and his commitment to the venture. The director admitted being reminded of his own film Bahubali which went on to become one of the biggest films in the Indian films industry. He said,

''The concept of Brahmāstra is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. In many ways, it reminds me of Bahubali - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making Brahmāstra, patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for Bahubali.''

The director also commended the expert use of technology in the film by saying, ''The film perfectly marries themes from ancient Indian culture with modern technology, and with cutting edge VFX that will blow your mind! A filmmaking journey that I can relate to. Ayan’s vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema and I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions once again after Bahubali.''

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji opened up about getting inspired to work on his masterpiece after witnessing the massive success of Bahubali in an Instagram post. He wrote, ''The spirit of SS Rajamouli has hung over my personal journey over the last few years… because the success of Bahubali truly energised us, and gave us the confidence to take on the mammoth journey of creating Brahmāstra, no matter the hurdles involved. Bahubali gave us a benchmark to work towards… showed us the power of cinema and a truly national movie!''

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli/ayan_mukerji/Twitter/@taran_adarsh0