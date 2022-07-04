'Brahmastra' Trailer & 'Avatar 2' Teaser To Be Screened With 'Thor 4'; Fans Say 'excited'

Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for churning out films that perform exceptionally well at the box office worldwide. Given their fan following and the nature of stories they come up with, India has also become a strong market for them over the years. This year, the release of Thor: Love and Thunder will bring a double dose of entertainment for the fans alongside some exciting lineups.

The upcoming’s film’s advance booking that opened a few weeks before the release, has already shown an amazing response from the fans. Interestingly, according to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the release of the film will turn grand after the trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be attached with Thor: Love And Thunder. For the unversed Brahmastra will be released in 3D format.

Brahmastra, Avatar 2 trailer attached to Thor: Love and Thunder

It will be a theatrical joyride for Marvel buffs who shall witness the cinematic experience of watching the Brahmastra trailer in 3D. Although fans have witnessed the Ayan Mukerji directorial's trailer beforehand with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, however, it will be the first time that the moviegoers will witness the same in 3D.

This is not all as coming in as another surprising element for the fans, apart from Brahmastra, the theatrical trailer of Shamshera too would be played during Thor: Love And Thunder. A source close to the development revealed, “Shamshera will be released on IMAX. Thor: Love And Thunder will also be screened in IMAX screens and the experience of watching the trailer will be something else in IMAX format.” Shamshera also featuers Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and will be out in theatres on July 22.

Ab Thor dekhne jana padega

Brahmastra trailer in 3D🤗 — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) July 4, 2022

Bramastra trailer bas 3d me attached ho to aza aajaye😍😍😍 — Baadshah.... (@badshah_KingSRK) July 4, 2022

Mostly and much excited for 'Avtar 2' damn.. I didn't watch Avtar part 1 in thretres that time I was 10 years kid. I watched part 1 in 2011 that was so much fun, James Cameron sir is legend what a movies makes everytime..❣️👏👏😭🥺 — 𝖯𝖺𝗇𝗄𝖺𝗃 𝖠𝗁𝗂𝗋𝗐𝖺𝗋❤️ (@impkdurg26) July 4, 2022

#Brahmastra will be a game changer for bollywood if it is well executed for Big screen viewing.. — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) July 4, 2022

And last, but not least, the reports by the leading daily also claimed that the trailer of Avatar: The Way Of Water will also add to the frenzy among moviegoers along with Thor: Love And Thunder. The fourth instalment of the Thor franchise is helmed by Taika Watiti and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt/Twitter/OfficalAvatar/Thor