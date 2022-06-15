'Brahmastra' Trailer Released: Director, Cast, Budget, Release Date; All You Need To Know

Proving to be a spectacular visual treat with high on VFX and drama dose, the trailer of Brahmastra has left fans craving for the release. After giving almost five years of dedicated hard work in conceptualising a fantasy drama, the makers of Ayan Mukerji directorial have finally released the intriguing trailer today, that shows Ranbir Kapoor's character channeling his mysterious power of fire.

Giving a tough competition to Hollywood's fantasy epics, the trailer sets the tone for the film with visually stunning moments. With fans just enjoying the spectacular extravaganza, they have also pinned their hope on the film.

Brahmastra cast

The Brahmastra: Part 1 will be the opening act of a trilogy that the director Ayan Mukerji plans to develop into a successful franchise. The highly anticipated features an ensemble star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Brahmastra release date

After facing several hiccups including the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the fantasy fiction is all set to witness a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

Brahmastra budget

Considering the high-octane VFX shots, starry lineup including Indian cinema biggies, the fantasy drama reportedly has a budget between Rs 250-300 crores.

More about Brahmastra

The upcoming anticipated drama, Brahmastra– the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The trailer shared a glimpse of the storyline that is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India while safeguarding it from the world.

Meanwhile, on the joyous occasion, director Ayan Mukerji shares his happiness over the same in a press statement and said “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!"

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/Instagram/AliaaBhatt