Last Updated:

'Brahmastra' Trailer Released: Fans Compare Ranbir Kapoor Starrer With 'MCU' & 'LOTR'

Recently, on June 15, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra, here's how fans are reacting to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer's trailer.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Brahmastra

IMAGE: Instagram/@ aliaabhatt


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film is said to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Ever since the first look poster and teaser of the highly anticipated film were released, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer. Recently, on June 15, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra, which fueled fans' excitement levels. As soon as the trailer surfaced online, fans took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Fans' reactions to Brahmastra Trailer

Going as per the reviews, the trailer is getting a good response from fans with many lauding the VFX of the film. Many users even said that 'Bollywood has finally made a come back ' whereas, others said that the wait is finally over and Indian cinema now has its very own 'fantasy' world. Fans even compared it with Marvel and Lord of The Rings.

READ | 'Brahmastra': Nagarjuna's 'Anish' looks fierce with his Nandi Astra in character poster

Here, take a look at fans' reactions to the trailer:

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. 

READ | Brahmastra: Chiranjeevi lends his voice to Telugu version of Ranbir-Alia starrer's trailer

Brahmastra will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India. The Brahmansh safeguards these weapons along with the most deadly one - the Brahmastra. The magnum opus will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. 

READ | 'Brahmastra': Mouni Roy looks terrific as queen of darkness 'Junoon' in latest poster
READ | Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share special video message ahead of trailer release
READ | 'Brahmastra' trailer: Ranbir embraces power of fire, Alia joins to protect world from evil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Brahmastra, Brahmastra Trailer, Ranbir Kapoor
First Published:
COMMENT