'Brahmastra' Trailer Released: Fans Compare Ranbir Kapoor Starrer With 'MCU' & 'LOTR'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film is said to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ever since the first look poster and teaser of the highly anticipated film were released, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer. Recently, on June 15, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra, which fueled fans' excitement levels. As soon as the trailer surfaced online, fans took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Fans' reactions to Brahmastra Trailer

Going as per the reviews, the trailer is getting a good response from fans with many lauding the VFX of the film. Many users even said that 'Bollywood has finally made a come back ' whereas, others said that the wait is finally over and Indian cinema now has its very own 'fantasy' world. Fans even compared it with Marvel and Lord of The Rings.

Here, take a look at fans' reactions to the trailer:

GOOSEBUMPS.. EMOTIONAL... CRAZYY... This is not Marvel or LOTR... this is INDIAN CINEMA at it's peak... and thank god the vfx are on point... THIS TRAILER IS TRULY MAGICAL #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/mDVZ9OJhAD — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) June 15, 2022

Absolutely Brilliant Trailer! 🔥

Kaha gaye wo copy copy bolne wale log, Konsi Marvel movie me ye concept and powers hain?



Super excited for this movie and it is made for the theatre experience!

Well done Ayan Mukerji and team! 👏👏#BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/WiDtIpysEn — Abhay Senjaliya (@meabhayy) June 15, 2022

Loved the trailer! #Brahmastra Liked the little trailer teaser they dropped a few days ago

And now loved the trailer!!

Heard it's from an adaptation of Amish Tripathi's Shiva Trilogy don't have any idea if it's true or not. Looking forward for this one. Hope it turned out good. — E N A K S H E E (@rare_vintage_ed) June 15, 2022

The #Brahmastra trailer is...shall i say...interesting. the vfx is kinda meh but honestly i am intrigued with what they got going here. If the film is good then im sure it will do good business. https://t.co/WsYKtopiIB — Asheeeeesh⚡ (@Ash1sh_4man) June 15, 2022

Now I can say Bollywood is really back. Original and unique story. With this kind of VFX is lit ❤️.#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/aW0oCb8E5Z — Anish singh rajput 🇮🇳 (@Anishrajput4563) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra trailer is looking good

VFX Is Awesome 🔥 #Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer — AnKiT SinGH (@CeNturion__153) June 15, 2022

VFX is next level, I was waiting this movie since 2019 finally wait is over.

This project seems an engaging chemistry of mythological characters. So excited to see it on September 9th...#Brahmastra https://t.co/JbF8LhFuD4 — Abhishek Mishra 🚀 (@abhishekmishraw) June 15, 2022

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others.

Brahmastra will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India. The Brahmansh safeguards these weapons along with the most deadly one - the Brahmastra. The magnum opus will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.