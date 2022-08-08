Brahmatsra is one of the most anticipated films of the year that will mark the maiden collaboration of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The makers of the film have been working on it for nearly a decade now and the actors have shot the film for the past five years. While the movie is still a month away from its release, its makers are keeping fans engaged with regular updates. After releasing the film's first track Kesariya, its makers unveiled another soulful song Deva Deva which features the journey of Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in the movie.

The track Deva Deva begins with Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva unravelling his powers as the Agniastra under the guidance of Amitabh Bachchan's character. As Shiva realises his powers, he begins to practise them. The track also features a beautiful romantic sequence between Kapoor's Shiva and Alia Bhatt's Isha. The song is composed by Pritam, while Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have crooned it. The soulful track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ayan Mukerji on Deva Deva

Ahead of releasing the track Deva Deva, Ayan Mukerji penned a long note on the latest song and mentioned how it is extremely special for him. In the note, the 38-year-old filmmaker mentioned how the protagonist Shiva unlocks his powers in the track and fills the fire around him with his divine energy. He further added some pointers and mentioned why the track is important to him. He wrote, "*A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it… - Given me Strength when ever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in last few years! - Given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night ! - Given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone ! - Most importantly, Given Soul to my Life and Brahmāstra (which is one and and the same thing)! (sic)"

"*The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song - is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the Song (sic)," he added.

More about Brahmatsra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a mythological film and the first part in the Astraverse created by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

