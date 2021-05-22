'Brave Warrior': Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Other Celebs Mourn IAF Pilot's Untimely Demise

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab on May 21 night. According to IAF officials, the MiG-21 was on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. After the crash, the injured body of Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary was recovered 2 kilometers away from the crash site after police launched the search operation. Several Bollywood stars mourned the sad and unfortunate demise of the IAF pilot while offering prayers to his family.

Bollywood stars mourn Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary's death

Actress Kareena Kapoor shared the picture of the pilot on her Instagram stories and wrote, “ Rest in peace, sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. My deepest condolence to the family and loved ones.” Kareena‘s sister Karisma also paid her tribute on Instagram and wrote, “ Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, deepest condolence to your family and loved ones.” Contrary to the Kapoor sisters, the IAF pilot’s death was also condoled by actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput who penned a heartwarming note while expressing her grief. “A brave young warrior lost. RIP Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Condolence and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

IAF MiG-21 Bison crashes in Punjab

According to reports, the aircraft took off and began its sortie from Suratgarh Air Force Station and headed for Jagraon where it completed its practice. Following that, the MiG-21 began heading back to Suratgarh, when the incident was reported. In addition, it is also being said that heavy rain during the night in Moga may be one of the reasons for the incident. The local police personnel too faced hurdles during their search operation to recover the body. The Halwara IAF station situated nearby was also informed about the incident by senior police officials and teams reached the crash site and launched the investigation. Following this, fire tenders, medical teams, and ambulances were also rushed to the spot where the debris of the MiG-21 was found. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force also tweeted about the tragic passing away of Abhisnev Choudhary and offered their prayers to the family members of the bereaved.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

