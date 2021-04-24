'Bravo Seema': Priyanka Chopra Hails Jharkhand Girl For Harvard University Scholarship

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently praised a village girl Seema from Jharkhand, who has secured a full scholarship to the Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The actress took to Twitter and spoke about the importance of education and how it can do wonders for children. Priyanka also expressed her excitement of seeing what the little one does in her life. She shared the story of the little girl that explained how Seema fought all the odds in society and successfully reserved her place in the reputed university.

Apart from Harvard University, Seema was also offered a scholarship from Ashoka University, Middlebury College, and Trinity College. Daughter to illiterate parents in a village in Ormanjhi, her family relies on subsistence farming as well as her father’s work at a local thread factory. After joining a Yuwa football team in 2012, ‘Seema has avoided child marriage, defended her right to an education and played football for years despite being ridiculed for wearing shorts. She will be the first woman in her family to attend a university.’

According to the official Instagram page of Yuva India, Seema spoke about the change she would like to bring to her village in Jharkhand. Sharing her thoughts on the same, “Gender equality is a development that I want to see in my village and the whole world. Bringing gender equality to my community is essential to reduce injustices against women like gender discrimination, domestic violence, child marriage, etc.”



Adding, she said, "It would not only show economic growth but also social, where women take part in decision making at each house. I plan to start an organization for women in my village. This program would have two goals. One to start a small business that would train women to be financially independent. The other is to educate women about their rights and to build a bigger network to support women by providing essential vocational skills and knowledge.” While captioning her story and lauding her efforts, Priyanka wrote, “Educate a girl and she can change the world... such an inspiring achievement. Bravo Seema. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”



