'Breathless' Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo Passes Away At The Age Of 88 In Paris

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo best known for his movies Breathless and That Man from Rio passed away at the age of 88. Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most iconic French actors of the 20th Century and a leading face of the French New Wave. The news of his death was confirmed by his lawyers to AP.

Jean-Paul Belmondo's death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest Monday. Belmondo’s career spanned 50 years. Belmondo, who embodied in the 1960s a new type of male star characterized by pure virility rather than their classic good looks, went on to appear in more than 80 films and worked with a variety of major French directors, from Francois Truffaut to Claude Lelouch. Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless (1960), made Belmondo a major figure in the French New Wave and launched Belmondo as an international name.

The 1960s saw Belmondo take on varied film roles in a mixture of genres, also making his mark on Italian cinema with parts opposite Sophia Loren in 1961’s Two Women and Claudia Cardinale in 1961’s The Lovemakers. He reunited with Godard for the 1961 musical romantic comedy A Woman Is a Woman, before teaming with Jean-Pierre Melville for Léon Morin, Priest, The Fingerman and Manget Of Doom. Belmondo’s films continued to be both regular commercial as well as artistic successes, with the actor dominating the box office throughout the 1960s.

(Image Credits: AP)