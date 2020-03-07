Brian Lara Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Recreation Of World Cup Moment For '83, Actor Replies

Earlier on Saturday, Ranveer Singh's post with a still from his upcoming film '83 broke the internet as the photo featured him recreating the iconic moment of lifting the World Cup trophy. Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of the sports biopic film based primarily on 'The Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, and details the journey of India's historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. The actor and the makers of the film shared the still through their official social media accounts on Saturday.

Have a look:

Read | Saqib Saleem dishes praise on 83 co-star Ranveer Singh calls him one of the 'nicest' stars

While the film fraternity has been left spellbound by the uncanny similarity that Ranveer Singh's features have with Kapil Dev in the film, veteran West Indies cricketer Brian Lara stole the show with his comment on Ranveer Singh's post on Instagram. The 50-year-old left-handed batting icon commented, "Look forward to seeing this film bro!", to which Ranveer Singh had the most fanboy style reply as he said "My Good Sir you are cordially invited for our special screening - It would be a massive honour to have you bless our film on such a momentous occasion !!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️ #truegreatness #briancharleslara"

Take a look:

Read | Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup Trophy in a new pic from '83

About the film

Kabir Khan's ’83 will revolve around ace cricketer Kapil Dev’s life journey, how he became the captain of the Indian Cricket team, and how he led his team to victory and garnered the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film ’83 will feature actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar among many others.

Read | Deepika Padukone's tweet on '83 draws controversy, triggers massive debate on social media

Directed and produced by Kabir Khan along with Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

Read | NZ vs Ind: Brian Lara names popular Hindi film that he is waiting to watch in India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.