Bride-To-Be Katrina Kaif Leaves For Airport Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The Bride-to-be was spotted leaving her home in Mumbai for the airport on Monday. She donned an elegant yellow ethnic outfit and waved to the cameras.

Katrina Kaif leaves for the airport ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Ahead of the much-awaited wedding, the bride-to-be, Katrina Kaif left for the airport on Monday evening. She was seen in a gorgeous yellow outfit with delicate work on the borders. She waved at the cameras with a smile as she geared up to arrive at the airport ahead of her big day. The pre-wedding rituals will commence from December 7 and the happy couple will tie the knot on December 9. Kaif's brother and sister were also spotted leaving for the venue on Monday.

See pictures of Katrina Kaif leaving for the airport here

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that about 120 guests are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding and all of them are required to be fully vaccinated in view of the global pandemic. Attendees will include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many more popular celebrities.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal, @katrinakaif