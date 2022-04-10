Actor Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his latest released film, The Kashmir Files. Based on the real events of the horrifying Kashmiri pandits' exodus that took place in 1990, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial gives a heart-wrenching narration of the victims and sheds light on the genocide, an incident that was lost in the pages of the history books for over three decades.

Anupam Kher shares a transformation video

Kher has recently shared a transformation video of a content creator, named Dikshita. The clip features Dikshita exploring her make-up skills which sees her transforming into Anupam Kher. The Special 26 actor is overwhelmed with the hard work of the artist as he took to his Instagram handle and dropped the same video which has one of The Kashmir Files' songs being played in the background.

'Humbled and Honoured': Kher

Terming the transformation 'brilliant', the actor expressed how humbled he was for getting such a great response after the release of The Kashmir Files. Anupam Kher captioned the post, "This is BRILLIANT makeup transformation by @stuck.in.a.paradise (Dikshita) with the background music of #TheKashmirFiles. Thank you dearest #Dikshita for your brilliance. I am humbled and honoured. Jai Ho! #MakeUp #MakeUpTransformation #TheKashmirFiles #Prosthetic #Brilliant #Art."

Soon after Kher posted the respective video on the photo-blogging site, the Content Creator, Dikshita took a moment to thank the actor as she wrote, "Thank you so much @anupampkher sir for showing so much love towards my work. You truly are the most humble star of a person. I am Honoured, Jai Ho."

Netizens say, 'unbelievable'

Netizens were quick to respond as one wrote, "No words to explain this transformation. Fantastic and ultimate", another one called it 'unbelievable', while a fan wrote, "She’s extremely talented Congratulations", another one commented, "Super talent, Panditji highlighting such people on ur profile makes u a gem."

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

Despite being embroiled in controversies and triggering a host of political debates across the country, The Kashmir Files minted over Rs 300 crore worldwide. From netizens to celebrities, the movie was lauded for authentically translating the pain and sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits onto the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher