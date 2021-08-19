Britney Spears To Return To The Stage Soon? Boyfriend Sam Asaghari Drops A Huge Hint

Pop sensation Britney Spears had previously announced that she would not return to the stage until her father continues to control her. With James Spears stepping down from the conservatorship, fans might get to see the singer on stage again.

Britney Spears to return to the stage soon?

Recently, Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari was approached by TMZ and was asked whether his girlfriend would perform on the stage anytime soon. Asghari, who has been dating Britney Spears since 2016, said, "absolutely man", and then quickly added "hopefully".

Earlier when she was trolled online for her dance videos, Spears took to her Instagram and wrote

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand."

Britney Spears father steps down from conservatorship

After months of legal battle, Britney Spears' father James Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship. Britney's father had been in control of her financial affairs and other monetary transactions for the past 13 years. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of Britney Spears, but still maintained control of her finances. Several outlets including celebrity websites, TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that he will step down although there are no grounds for his removal.

The filing said that James Spears will fight the petition to force him out, and will work with the court and Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart to 'prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.'

Britney Spears, in an explosive testimony given in the court against her father, said that an IUD device was forcefully inserted in her even though she wanted to have a baby. It's been a few years now since Britney last performed on stage and it remains to be seen if she comes back to perform for the public again.

Image: Britney Spears Instagram