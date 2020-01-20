Arjun-Ranveer, Salman-Sanjay: Bollywood Friendships That Gave Us Major Bromance Goals

The strong bond between some Bollywood actors has given us major friendships goals. These undefined friendships of some Bollywood stars have left their fans spellbound making them wait to see these actors together once again on the big screen. From Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt, to Arjun Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, fans have always looked up to these actors and their bromance.

Arjun Kapoor - Ranveer Singh:

When it comes to bromance, there are no two men who define the thought better than Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The duo has worked together in only one film and yet have managed to set a mark of their growing friendship. The duo appeared in an action-thriller film, Gunday in 2014 which also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Ranveer and Arjun's real-life friendship and their chemistry is an apt definition of bromance. These guys add the energy, fun and life in the Bollywood bromance.

Also Read | Romance Or Not, Ranbir Kapoor's Bromance With Ayan Mukerji Is Forever

Arjun Kapoor - Aditya Roy Kapur:

Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur seem inseparable in this frame. The two actors have not worked together in a movie yet, but that has not stopped the duo from showing their strong friendship bond publicly. Their friendship is one of the popular Bollywood friendships that give their fans some serious friendship goals.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Bromance With Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar; See Pics

Salman Khan - Sanjay Dutt:

One of the oldest and popular Bollywood friendship is that of Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt. Their friendship has seen a lot of highs and lows but the bond between the two has only grown stronger. The two have managed to keep their friendship intact and also hosted Bigg Boss season 5 together. According to reports, Sanjay had hired Salman’s manager Reshma Shetty to make his brand as brilliant as Salman Khan's brand.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Bromance With Bollywood Stars Like Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor; See Pics

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Birthday Bromance With John Abraham Is Unmissable

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor Instagram/ Salman Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.