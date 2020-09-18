Bruna Abdullah Shares 'Me Vs The Girl Who Stole My Husband' Video, See Who That Girl Is

Actor and model Bruna Abdullah engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, the Brazilian star took to social media and posted an adorable video through her official Instagram handle. It features her comparing herself with the girl who stole her husband. The latter is none other than Bruna Abdullah’s one-year-old daughter, Isabella. Here is everything you need to know about the Brazilian actor’s recent video on the social media platform. Read on:

Bruna Abdullah shares 'Me vs the Girl who stole my husband' video

The Brazilian actor-model won hearts with an adorable and funny video. She took to Instagram and shared the content through her official handle on September 17, 2020, Thursday. The clip begins with Bruna Abdullah’s photos from her photoshoots and proceeds to show her one-year-old daughter, Isabella. The girl who stole her husband, Allan Fraser, turns out to be their adorable baby. The actor compiled some of the most adorable photos and videos of the father-daughter duo.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Bruna Abdullah wrote, “Me vs the Girl who stole my husband ðŸ˜ @alfromscotland". Besides adding the tongue out emoticon, the actor also tagged her husband Allan Fraser along with the description. Check out Bruna Abdullah’s latest video post on Instagram:

Comments on Bruna Abdullah's latest social media video

Within a day of sharing the Instagram post, Bruna Abdullah garnered more than 14,500 views and around 30 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their thoughts on the adorable video. Many among them wrote how much they loved the part in which Allan Fraser took daughter Isabella for a suitcase ride and others agreed to Bruna Abdullah that she had no chance.

On the other hand, several people expressed their views in the comment section through a series of emoticons such as laughter smileys, heart-eyed faces, fire, hearts, crowns, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Bruna Abdullah’s latest video on Instagram. Check them out:

