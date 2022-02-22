BTS' Jimin & V Feel Nostalgic As They Recall Their Time During Debut; 'We'd Get Greedy'

Members of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' Jimin and V took a stroll down the memory lane as they recalled their time during the band's debut. The band's official YouTube channel posted a video where the members of the 'Maknae Line' engaged in some on-sets shenanigans while being filmed by the camera. Fans, called ARMY, also believe that the video managed to sum up their friendship as the duo cracked jokes and laughed around.

Moreover, Jimin recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis and was also being treated for COVID-19. Similarly, bandmate V also recovered from COVID after spending time in isolation for over a week. See the new video from 'BANGTAN BOMB' here.

BTS' Jimin & V recall their debut days

The video titled '95z Having Fun - BTS'- for the unversed, 95z means the members who were born in the year 1995- Jimin and V can be seen playing with a wooden chair in between their shots. All this while, the youngest member of the band, Jungkook can be seen standing behind the duo witnessing their interaction with a fond smile. Later, Jimin can be seen talking to the camera in close proximity to announce that the band only has one shooting left.

He is soon joined by V as the former states, ''It's what we used to do when we debuted''. He continued, ''We'd get greedy and would want to show more of our fans''. The 26-year-old further reveals that V used to do this a lot to which the latter admits, ''It's true. I used to say things like that''.

ARMY's reaction to the video

Fans were delighted to get a new video of V and Jimin that exhibits their long-standing friendship. ARMY celebrated their friendship as one fan wrote, ''Park Jimin being close to the camera and then there's Kim Taehyung creeping up on him at the back! vmin so precious''.

I love this and watching it made me realize how much I miss them. I look forward to the day you can tour worldwide again.

Thank you 💜💜

From Odin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/biQ2khaBN3 — 🎶Odin⁷ loves BTS🧈№¹. 🎶 🎶MY UNIVERSE🎶 (@Odin_twt) February 22, 2022

Peakabooo time with #vmin

Yes plz show more of you guys to us. We enjoy each n every sec of it😘💕 pic.twitter.com/WmPoKx032H — Mrs. Namjoon || VIBRATOR AS BTS MERCH WHEN? (@borahornae) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, many fans asked BTS about their hotly-buzzed world tour. After giving a cryptic reply to the fans, ARMY is awaiting an official announcement. BTS is currently preparing for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert which will be held in their home country South Korea.