'Bua To Be' Sushmita Sen Congratulates Pregnant Sister-in-law Charu, Pens Adorable Post

'Bua to be' Sushmita Sen shared the happiness as she announced that her brother Rajeev and his wife Charu Asopa are expecting their child. Sushmita congratulated the soon-to-be-parents as she penned a sweet note on Instagram. The actress confessed that she had been "waiting patiently" to share the good news with her fans and revealed that the baby is due in November, maybe on her birthday.

Sushmita Sen shares happiness over sister-in-law's pregnancy news

Sushmita shared a picture of Charu with a baby bump that she had posted on Instagram to announce her pregnancy while explaining how the latter always wanted to embrace motherhood. The former Miss Universe shared that given the love of Charu for children, she knows that the actress will be an amazing mother. "I've been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA. Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood."

Continuing, the actress who could not control her excitement wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!. I can’t wait to hold the little one!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe.”

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Charu Asopa shared that she is currently in her hometown Bikaner with her mother. She said that her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen is in constant touch with her. She added that Sushmita is excited about the baby’s arrival and keeps asking about her and the baby’s health. Charu revealed that Sushmita is on cloud nine since the time she got to know about the good news and had even recommended her a doctor which she is still consulting while staying in Bikaner. Sharing her views on delivering the baby near Sushmita’s birthday, Charu said that it's going to be double celebrations for the family who are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the new life in November. Charu had shared the news of her pregnancy with a picture while flaunting her baby bump. Thanking God for the beautiful gift, she wrote, " GRATEFUL, THANKFUL, BLESSED."

(IMAGE: ASOPACHARU/Instagram)

