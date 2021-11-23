Buddhist Monks Dancing To 'Aila Re Aila' 'brings A Huge Smile' On Akshay Kumar's Face

The video of a bunch of Buddhist monks dancing to Aila Re Aila from Akshay Kumar's latest blockbuster Sooryavanshi is winning over the hearts of thousands of people online. The video was widely circulated since its posting as it has now crossed over 500k views on Instagram. The lead actor of the song, Akshay Kumar has finally stumbled across the video as he took to his social media to react to it.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Buddhist Monks dancing to Aila Re Aila

Taking to his Instagram story on November 23, the 54-year-old actor shared the viral video and reacted to it. Similar to thousands of netizens who watched the brief clip, the actor also expressed his happiness after seeing the monks dancing to his popular song with great zeal. He wrote, ''This brought a huge smile on my face''. He also called the video the 'Best'.

For the unversed, an account going by the username monks_himalayan shared a video of six Buddhist monks dancing to the beats of Aila Re Aila from the movie Sooryavanshi. Along with following the choreography, the monks added their own random moves matching the song's pumped up and energetic rhythm. The video was shared over half a million times on social media and garnered praise and love from netizens.

More on Sooryavanshi

Released on November 5 in theatres, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more. The movie released three songs namely 'Aila Re Aillaa', 'Mere Yaara' and 'Najaa' which were widely enjoyed by the netizens. The cast enthusiasm and peppy Bollywood choreography were enough to compel the audience to groove to the songs' beats. The film also successfully crossed the 250 crore mark at the box office making it the first Bollywood film to do so in over two years.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The first look into their character was unveiled today furling the anticipation of the audience. He also has other projects like Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and more in his kitty. He is filming for the highly anticipated film OMG – Oh My God! 2.

Image: Instagram/@monks_himalayan/PTI