'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Takes Slow Start

Have audiences truly returned to the cinemas amid the COVID-19 or was the success of Sooryavanshi an exception? The answer to this question will depend on the performances of the upcoming films at the box office. The first film to face this test was Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh-starrer hit the theatres on Friday. Amid mixed reviews from critics and netizens, the comedy-drama took a slow start at the box office. The collections are said to be around ₹3 crore only.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 1 box office collections

Bunty Aur Babli 2, as per media reports, earned in the ₹2.75-3 crore range on opening day. The collections are not extraordinary and a better view of where the film is heading will be decided on the performance of the venture over the next two days of the weekend.

The collections are in the range of some of the other films that released during the COVID-19 pandemic like Roohi, Bell Bottom, among others, so it not clear if audiences still have apprehensions on visiting theatres amid the pandemic.

At the same time, the figure is also lesser than what Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's last films had earned at the box office on Day 1. The former's Mardaani 2 had collected ₹3.8 crore on Day 1, while the latter's last theatrical release Jawaani Jaaneman had earned ₹3.24 crore.

Saif Ali Khanna starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 continues the story of the titular characters, the former replacing Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani reprising her role. The duo is shown as a middle-class couple living a normal life after leaving their con job years ago, but come under the scanner again after Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh use their names to perform cons. Pankaj Tripathi replaces Amitabh Bachchan as the police chasing the duo.

The movie also stars Asrani, among others.

The film has been written and directed by Varun V Sharma. Shankar-Ehsaan Loy return as the music composers of the venture after the hits they scored in the original, like the iconic Kajra Re.