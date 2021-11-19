'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Netizens Give Mixed Reviews To Rani, Saif, Siddhant & Sharvari’s Film

Sixteen years after the release of Bunty Aur Babli, the story of a con couple has returned. This time, the characters have returned in a new avatar, while the original ones also remain a part of the story. While the original 'Babli' aka Rani Mukerji is a part of the venture, her Bunty, Abhishek Bachchan has been replaced by Saif Ali Khan who is accompanied by newcomers, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

The venture finally hit the theatres on Friday, as Yash Raj Films was one of the few banners to not release on Over-the-Top platforms offers. Many netizens and critics caught the early morning shows and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the venture. There is no unanimous verdict on the venture since the reviews are mixed if the initial reactions are anything to go by.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter reviews out

'Entertaining movie', 'sure shot hit', 'clean family entertainer', 'refreshing' were some of the comments about the film. Other aspects like the portrayal of the con scenes, twists and turns and music were also mentioned. Director Varun V Sharma was also praised by a netizen for managing to retain the quirkiness of the first part, and his direction was called 'superb' by another fan. The performances of the actors was praised with Sharvari's debut being highlighted and Siddhanth Chaturvedi's work also being acknowledged. Rani being in 'top form' and Saif being 'funny' were a part of the comments as well.

However, some felt that it did not live up to the impact that Bunty Aur Babli, the first part, created. Many missed Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Bunty. Among the other drawbacks for the venture, as mentioned by the netizens, was 'weak and predictable plot', 'lack of comedy' and more focus on the con aspect, as mentioned by one critic, who added that the performances of Rani and Saif were not enough to save this film. Another comment was on the comic scenes, which one netizen felt fell flat and could have been handled better. 'An average second half' was also mentioned by a critic.

One netizen was disappointed with the story and direction and that Saif and Rani were the only saving grace. One wrote that Pankaj Tripathi too managed to save the movie to an extent.

What an entertaining movie! Loved the performance of #SaifAliKhan and my all time favourite #RaniMukerji ! The young B&B have done good too…. Good job #yashrajfilms 👍👍👍 missed @juniorbachchan though! — Ravi Jawani (@ravijawani) November 18, 2021

Yes, some comedic bits fall flat and could have been handled better. But chemistry, music, the cons, twists all work. The acting of the whole ensemble cast works.



Had great fun! 😍 — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) November 19, 2021

Clean family ENTERTAINER with good 1st half & Average 2nd half.. There is a funny & intriguing con jobs showcased in the film throughout where both Bunty Babli’s duo’s takes on each other. Director Varun Sharma manages to retains the Quirkiness of BB1. pic.twitter.com/5Pb6UwVCiy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 19, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 3.5/5 Firstly Dont compare this wid d 1st one One WORD 💥ENTERTAINMENT 💯 There is a great competition between both new n old #BuntyAurBabli 😛😛Director Varun Sharma Superb Direction @SiddhantChturvD @SharvariWagh14 Just Outstanding 👏👏 #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6o1Tynql9I — Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) November 19, 2021

weak & predictable story, lack of comedy,only focus on Con is the biggest setback for the film.#Rani & #Saif Good but not enough to make this film commercially successful #BuntyAurBabli2Review pic.twitter.com/8F90juhoni — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 19, 2021

This movie is avrg, not enough to bring audience to theatre and disappointed with the story and direction.#SaifAliKhan and #RaniMukerji is gud but rest r not in form now.



I suggest to watch #sooryavanshi instead of it pic.twitter.com/5LNWDbUuTm — Yours Priya (@Yours_Priya32) November 19, 2021

The film has been written by Varun V Sharma, while original music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have scored the tracks.