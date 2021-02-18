Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know Before The Release

Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan's film Bunty Aur Babli was highly appreciated by the audience. Newcomer Varun V. Sharma will be making his directorial debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date is scheduled for April 23, 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the sequel of the 2005 film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 release date and more

Director Varun V. Sharma is all set to release the trailer of the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is a spiritual sequel of the original film as the filmmaker is different. Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast features actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari Wagh. The film was supposed to release in June 2020 but the production was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 shooting updates

The shoot of the film started on 17 December 2019 in Mumbai. The film was also shot in Abu Dhabi before the pandemic. The shoot of the film was resumed in August 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic eased and wrapped up the shoot within a month. In October 2020, director Varun Sharma revealed that the actors completed dubbing for the crime comedy-drama movie. The director also mentioned that he was excited for the film to release. The makers haven't yet decided the best platform for the film to release.

More about the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast and director

Sharvari Wagh is an actor turned model. She made her debut as an actor in The Forgotten Army-Zindagi Ke Liye which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Her modelling career began after she won the Clean and Clear Fresh Face contest which she won in her college. Siddhanth Chaturvedi on the other hand made his debut with Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy. He was seen playing the role of Shrikant Bhosle aka MC Sher. He made his acting debut with web series Life Sahi Hai in 2016.

Rani Mukherjee will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film. Rani was last seen in the film Mardaani 2 as Shivani Roy. Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and appeared in a cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. The director Varun Sharma had previously been a screenwriter for films like Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

