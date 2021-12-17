'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji-starrer Releases On Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel of the 2005 film and it got its theatrical release on November 19. The film is now available to view online via the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform announced the news as they wrote, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 has double the trouble in store for you, hope you’re prepared to get your hearts robbed."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 gets OTT release on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in pivotal roles, the family entertainer saw two generations fight against each other. The second instalment of the 2005 release saw Rani and Saif move far away from their lives of conning people. However, they soon learn about new cons, who have been deceiving others for money in the name of Bunty and Babli. This scares the original duo, who fears that their identity is being snatched away. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi as an inspector, who takes on the role Amitabh Bachchan played in the first edition of the film. The film was helmed by Varun V. Sharma and is now available for fans to watch in the comfort of their homes.

Watch the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 here

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame after his role in Gully Boy, played one of the lead roles in the film opposite Sharvari Wagh. The duo had an intimate scene underwater for a scene of one of the songs of the film titled Luv Ju. According to a media statement, the actor mentioned that the scene demanded them to lip-sync and share a kiss underwater and he called it a ‘massive task’. The actor further shared his battle with hydrophobia, but mentioned it was all worth it in the end.

Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of Rakesh Trivedi in the film, who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. In conversation with PTI, the actor mentioned he was 'excited' about his role, as he had earlier taken on roles of urban and wealthy people. He mentioned it was more 'interesting' to play the role of a character from a small town. He said, "I was excited about playing a small-town character because a lot of characters I played in the past were very urban, NRI, and wealthy. The trend has changed massively to come home. It's more interesting to do a (character from) a small-town in Fursatganj rather than in New York now."

Image: Instagram/@yrf