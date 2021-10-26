'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Sharvari Wagh Gushes About Recreating Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Look

Actor Sharvari Wagh is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. Marking the directorial debut of Varun V. Sharma, the movie features a star-studded cast with the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, the movie is set to release on November 19 this year.

If the trailer of the movie was not enough to tingle netizens' excitement, the newcomer actor's first look from the movie was enough to hype them up. The 27-year-old grabbed headlines with her golden bikini look from the movie which reminded netizens of another iconic actor, Priyanka Chopra from the 2008 blockbuster film Dostana. Being compared to the leading lady of Bollywood was nothing short of an honour to Sharvari as she gushed about the shoot day on the film set.

Sharvari Wagh on recreating Priyanka Chopra's look

The makers of the upcoming movie dropped the first look of Sharvari Wagh, who will be playing the role of Junior Babli, from the movie where she donned a golden bikini at the Abu Dhabi beach. As many netizens were reminded of Priyanka Chopra's look from the film Dostana, Sharvari stated, ''I’ve always been a true blue Bollywood fan. I was thrilled when I realised that I was getting an opportunity to be presented as a quintessential Bollywood queen/ diva in my very first film.''

She continued, ''And things just got more exciting when we decided to go with a golden swimsuit/bikini because it’s so symbolic of none other than the cool & sassy Priyanka Chopra from Dostana!'' She also recalled her shoot day and how thrilled she was to shoot for the sequence. She added, ''So on the day of the shoot I was thrilled & confident to pull this off. I had worked very hard to get into great shape & had the opportunity to work with the best crew who shot it beautifully. So it was definitely my mini PC fan girl moment."

Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2

While talking to ANI, the actor enthused over the opportunity of making her Bollywood debut in the movie by stating, ''I have been extremely fortunate to get a dream debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2. You don't often get projects in which you play so many roles. I was determined to perform each one of them convincingly because the audience needs to be invested in the disguise so that they enjoy the con thoroughly. I had the best time getting into these looks/avatars like a complete shifter and just putting my best foot forward.''

Written and directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, the film will hit the theatres on November 19.

