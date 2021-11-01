'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari's Romantic Track 'Luv Ju' Out; WATCH

Makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have released the film's romantic track titled Luv Ju, showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh's sizzling chemistry as they spend gala time amid picturesque locations. The new generation con couple can be seen enjoying their time on a cruise, in the lap of luxury, seemingly after their looting escapades. It also comprises a neatly choreographed dance number as well as an underwater pool sequence.

The peppy track has been crooned by Arijit Singh, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics along with a music score led by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Meanwhile, the film's ensemble cast also includes Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the OG Bunty and Babli. The movie is slated to hit theatres on November 19.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Luv Ju out now

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 1, Chaturvedi shared a still from the song and wrote," #LuvJu > Love You💘 For Bunty aur Babli." Sharvari also revealed the romantic track with the caption "Babli ka Bunty to infinity. Nayi jodi naya pyar". Fans flocked their comments section with fire and red heart emoticons, while many lauded Arijit's melodious voice.

While talking about the underwater sequence, the Gully Boy actor opened about his struggles being hydrophobic. According to Pinkvilla reports, the actor was 'initially scared' about the scene, but with the support of his parents and addressing his fear, he came out victorious. Apart from completing the sequence, he went onto lip-sync underwater.

Only last week, makers released the film's first foot-tapping track, Tattoo Waaliye, with the leading couple throwing some 'desi grooves'. Set in a disco-themed backdrop, the actors can be seen flashing their Bunty and Babli tattoos. The track also brought back Rani and Saif's iconic Jodi who were seen straight after Ta Ra Rum Pum's Ab To Forever.

Meanwhile, the film, which comes as a sequel to the 2005 flick, recently released its trailer. It showcases Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) leading a normal life, away from conning people, until they realise that the newbie couple is using their con identity to loot the common folk. Pankaj Tripathi can also be seen reprising Amitabh Bachchan's cop role from the original film.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI)