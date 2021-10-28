'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Stars Showcase 'desi Grooves' In Film's First Song 'Tattoo Waaliye'

Makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have released the film's first foot thumping track Tattoo Waaliye, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the original Bunty and Babli played by Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the newbie con couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The track is set in a disco-themed backdrop, with the leading pairs flashing their Bunty and Babli tattoos. They straightaway break into their desi groove and rhythm as the track progresses.

Crooned by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Sran, the track brings Rani and Saif's iconic Jodi who will be seen straight after Ta Ra Rum Pum's Ab To Forever. The film, whose recently released trailer has already created hype among the audience, is scheduled to release theatrically on November 19, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 28, debutante Sharvari announced the track release and wrote," My first song! Desi grooves, full-on moves! Dance it out with #TattooWaaliye. SONG OUT NOW." While sharing the video on its Twitter handle, YRF also noted that the dance number brings "An early start to the weekendddd" Take a look.

The leading pairs also expressed excitement ahead of the song's release. According to ANI reports, Saif noted that the film "definitely needed a chartbuster like Tattoo Waaliye for Rani and me to dance again after years", while Siddhant stated that the track will establish him as a 'commercial Hindi film hero'. Lastly, Sharvari iterated that the song is a 'dream come true' for her in every way.

Meanwhile, the film, which comes as a sequel to the 2005 hit film, recently released its trailer. It showcases Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) leading a normal life, away from conning people, until they realise that the newbie couple is using their con identity to loot the common folk. It also gives a peek into Pankaj Tripathi's cop role, which was essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the film's first instalment.

The lead actors wrapped up their shoot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi. The film was initially scheduled to release in June 2020. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now set to hit the theatres in November 2021.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@SHARVARI