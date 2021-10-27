'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Stars Thrilled For Release Of The Film's First Song 'Tattoo Waaliye'

After piquing fans' curiosity with the recently released trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2, makers are ready to release the film's first song Tattoo Waaliye. The ensemble cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, expressed excitement ahead of the track's premiere, hailing it as a 'chartbuster'. According to ANI reports, Saif noted that Rani and his romantic comedies have had "chartbuster songs".

Talking about the latest sequel, he said," We are coming back to the screen again with the sole objective to entertain audiences thoroughly in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it definitely needed a chartbuster like Tattoo Waaliye for Rani and me to dance again after years."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast excited for film's first song

Rani Mukerji also reflected on the fun they had while shooting the song. "Saif and I had a lot of fun doing a song together...it's a dance song straight after Ta Ra Rum Pum's 'Ab To Forever''. Rani said that although it's different this time as they are joined by the new Bunty and Babli, the song is "great so it was super fun shooting it".

Siddhant Chaturvedi says that he loves the track which will establish him as a 'commercial Hindi film hero'. "Tattoo Waaliye is a memorable song for me because it is my first ever dance number in a film. It presents me as a commercial Hindi film hero! And boy, did I love it!", he said. Lauding Sharvari Wagh for being the perfect dance partner, Siddhant added "I'm glad to have found a dancing partner like Sharvari for Tattoo Waaliye because she is also a perfectionist who likes to work hard to get everything spot on."

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time 🔥 TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October ♥️ Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

Lastly, Sharvari iterated that Tattoo Waaliye is a dream come true for her in every aspect. "I love dancing and I particularly love dancing to Hindi film songs", she mentioned. The debutante noted that "Rani ma'am and Saif sir's sizzling chemistry" in the song inspired the newcomers to put their best foot forward. Meanwhile, Tattoo Waaliye, which has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Singh Sran is set to release on Thursday, October 28.

IMAGE: ANI