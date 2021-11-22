Bunty Aur Babli 2's Sharvari Wagh Reveals She Once Gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Party

As the fans have been showering tons of praises on Sharvari Wagh's performance in the recently released movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2, she went candid about one of the crazy incidents from her past and revealed how she gatecrashed a Diwali party of a prominent Bollywood star.

Sharvari Wagh made her acting debut from the movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerjee and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Directed and written by debutante Varun V Sharma, the movie was released in theatres on November 19, 2021, after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Bunty Aur Babli 2's Sharvari Wagh gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

According to a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sharvari Wagh recalled how she once gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party with a couple of friends. She also revealed how her friends were on the guestlist while she was not. Sharvari further recalled the incident and stated that she tagged along with her friends and added how she managed to sneak in through the security verification before anyone could check the name on the guestlist. On the other hand, as Sidhant Chaturvedi was a part of the interaction, he reacted to Sharvari Wagh's story and stated that he did not have the guts to gatecrash Sonam Kapoor's party.

As per the reports by PTI, Sharvari Wagh talked about her film a while ago while she was in Abu Dhabi for the first outdoor of her film. She also mentioned how every day was learning for her on the sets of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and added how fortunate she was to share the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerjee while being a part of an out and out Bollywood entertainer.

Sharvari Wagh on the work front

Sharvari Wagh made her acting debut in the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 but not many people know that she has been an assistant director on the sets of some of the popular Bollywood movies namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bajirao Mastani. She has also featured in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye in which she essayed a significant role alongside Sunny Kaushal.

(Image: Instagram/@sharvariwagh)