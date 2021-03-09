Bunty Aur Babli 2's Sharvari Wagh Was Inspired By Rani Mukherjee To Become An Actor

Actor Sharvari Wagh is all set to make her debut in Bollywood by starring opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2. On the occasion of Women's Day, she posted a heartfelt note for Rani Mukherjee for giving some memorable role models through her characters in several movies. Sharvari said that she got inspired by Rani Mukherjee to choose the acting profession.

Debutant Sharvari gives credits to Rani Mukherjee

Sharvari said in the note "I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma’am! So, on women’s day, this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me! Happy women’s day to all the babli’s out there!”

Sharvari Wagh's debut is believed to be one of the biggest launches of Bollywood this year. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on April 23, this year. Rani will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh whereas actors like Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also play crucial roles in the movie. The film is helmed by debutant director Varun V. Sharma and the movie follows the continued story of the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

More about Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh started working as a model at the age of 16. She has made her debut in the digital space with Amazon Prime's show The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She played the role of Maya in the show and was cast opposite Sunny Kaushal. In 2013, Sharvari Wagh participated in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face competition and won. She then appeared in several commercials and even worked as an assistant director in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

