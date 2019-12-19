Bunty Aur Babli: Here's A Look At Some Of The Best Moments From The Movie

Bunty Aur Babli is a 2005 crime romantic comedy film. The film was helmed by Shaad Ali and was written and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Bunty Aur Babli was the first film that marked the father-son debut of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. It is reported that the film was made on a low budget of about ₹130 million, but still managed to be the second highest-grossing film that year after Salman Khan starrer No Entry. The movie revolved around the story of two small-town misfits who turn to the life of frauds and become infamous duos known as Bunty and Babli.

Here are some of the best and the most unforgettable scenes from the movie

The scene where Bunty and Babli became friends

When Vimmi and Rakesh pack their bags and leave their respective homes in the dark. They both bump into each other on the railway platform and eventually become friends realising that they have similar backstories. They support and encourage each other to go after their dreams. Vimmi tried to enter the Miss India contest but got thrown out after an argument and Rakesh planned that he would sell his ideas for an investment scheme but it did not seem to work.

When they conned the person who cheated Rakesh

Rakesh met a man at a restaurant who stole ideas from Rakesh's presentation file and when he entered the office, the interviewer mentioned the same ideas before Rakesh walked in. Vimmi and Rakesh then decide to con the businessman who swindled Rakesh by stealing his ideas. The businessman also made money using Rakesh's ideas. Rakesh and Vimmi also took the money that they believed to be rightfully theirs.

Aishwarya Rai's entry scene

One of the best moments from the song was when the former Miss World stole everyone's attention with her dance moves. The song Kajra Re. In the song, Aishwarya was seen dancing gracefully with Abhishek Bachchan who is her husband now and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

