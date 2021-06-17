'Bye My Chinna': Mallika Dua Bids Emotional Farewell To Mother; Says 'my Mama Is God'

On June 11, 2021, Mallika Dua's mother Padmavati Dua passed away, after battling Covid-19 for weeks. She had been diagnosed with COVID in May. The actor-comedian informed her followers of the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post on June 13, 2021. On June 16, 2021, she posted a photo on her Instagram handle and accompanied it with a note where she bid her mother farewell. In Mallika Dua's latest post she wrote about how her mother impacted her life, and later went on to say that she promises to love herself.

Mallika Dua's Note

In her heart-wrenching note, Mallika Dua wrote, "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It’s where I picture you are right now. With paati and thaata. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling." She then added saying "In a really beautiful place and very very happy. That’s how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. " She ended the note by writing "My mama is god. And God is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama."

Friends send strength to Mallika Dua

Singer Lisa Mishra commented "Love you so much Mallika. I am so sorry for your loss. Please know there is an army of admirers, friends, family ready to support you through this." She then went on to write, "My heart aches for you but I have every faith you will get through this and carry on her legacy ❤️" Comedian Rahul Subrahmaniam wrote "Lot's of love and strength to you Mallika and your family"

Raees actor Mahira Khan extended her support and wrote "Sending you a lot a lot of love.. and prayers♥️" Apart from them, Roshan Abbas wrote in her comments "Always there for you @mallikadua we will sit and celebrate her when I am back." There was endless support that Mallika Dua saw on this post from all parts of the industry.

IMAGE: MALLIKA DUA INSTAGRAM

