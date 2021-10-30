'Call My Agent: Bollywood': Soni Razdan & Aahana Kumra Get Candid About Ageism In Industry

Actors Soni Razdan and Aahana Kumra recently opened up about the prominent role 'age' plays in Bollywood resulting in fewer character options provided to seasoned actors, especially women. Recently seen in the series Call My Agent: Bollywood, the two actors got candid about ageism faced by female artists in the industry and how OTT platforms have opened a world of opportunities for actors as well filmmakers. These unique stories, often considered unconventional, are able to reach millions of people worldwide proving that there is an audience for every kind of story.

Soni Razdan and Aahana Kumra on 'ageism in Bollywood'

In an interview with Indian Express ahead of their show’s premiere, Aahana Kumra, known for Lipstick Under My Burkha, revealed that she was absent from television or films as she did theatre for 10 years. She also revealed that getting 'strange roles' in films got her 'kicked out' from television for not fitting the mould of the 'conventional bahurani'. By the time the actor got offered roles in Bollywood, she had the worry of 'being aged' already and realised if she was any younger, she would have gotten the part.

However, the actor remained positive for a future in OTT as she admitted feeling grateful for such platforms that provide an opportunity to tell a story of 'women who are middle-aged and older'. She also said that she does not have to worry about 'crossing 30'. The 36-year-old did not fail to commend other seasoned actors like Ratna Pathak Shah in Lipstick Under My Burkha for playing the role of a 60-year-old woman seamlessly.

Saaransh actor Soni Razdan also chimed in stating that she did not get work for many years as there were few roles available for a 'mother'. She was quick to point out that their male counterparts did not struggle to get conventional roles even in their 50s, 60s or 70s whereas women 'just didn’t have those opportunities'. However, the 65-year-old actor believes that the scenario has changed and admitted having the 'time of her life'.

She added that stories do not stop because of ageing and so, there is no reason for women to stop playing lead roles in their 50s, 60s or 70s. Although there is a long way to go for female artists in the film industry, Razdan believed that 'ageism is falling by the wayside'.

The web series Call My Agent: Bollywood stars Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles. It was released on Netflix on October 29.

Image: Instagram/@sonirazdan