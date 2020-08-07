Call Records Accessed: Rhea Chakraborty Was In Touch With Bandra DCP Trimukhe

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Republic TV accessed details of Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Trimukhe, Bandra DCP. The details suggest that Rhea and senior cop Trimukhe exchanged 4 calls and one text message.

The conversations between a senior Mumbai Police officer and Rhea Chakraborty raises questions — about the nature and the context of the calls. Here are the time and details of the 5 calls made after Sushant Singh's death —

1) 20TH JUNE - SMS

POLICE OFFICER ABHISHEK TRIMUKHE TO RHEA

2) 21ST JUNE - CALL

RHEA CALLS TRIMUKHE FOR 28 SECONDS AT 1.24 PM

3) 22ST JUNE - CALL

TRIMUKHE CALLS RHEA FOR 29 SECONDS AT 10.30 AM

4) 1ST JULY - CALL

TRIMUKHE CALLS RHEA FOR 56 SECONDS AT 4.40 PM

5) 18TH JULY - CALL

RHEA CALLS TRIMUKHE FOR 61 SECONDS AT 1 PM

SUSHANT'S CALL RECORDS

Republic TV-accessed CDR and call records of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput exposes a hole in Rhea Chakraborty's petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of probe from the Bihar police to the Mumbai police. In her petition, Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that she had 'temporarily vacated' Sushant's residence on June 8 after being in a 'live-in relationship' with the actor for a year.

However, while sources tell Republic that Sushant's outgoing phone calls revealed that he had tried to call Rhea Chakraborty on multiple occasions after their alleged fight on June 8, these calls didn't find a mention in the late actor's CDR - the most likely explanation for this is that Rhea Chakraborty had blocked him. It is believed that Rhea had left Sushant's house after a fight on June 8 following which she blocked the actor and cut off communications with him.

The CDR records accessed by Republic TV bring into disrepute Rhea's claim in her Supreme Court petition wherein she had insinuated that she planned to return to Sushant's house.

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

