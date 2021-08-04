Last Updated:

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Ensemble Poster Unveiled By Amazon Prime; See Photo

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a new vibrant ensemble poster of the upcoming film, Cinderella on August 4, 2021. The film's trailer was released yesterday.

Camila Cabello

Hollywood singer and actor Camila Cabello's highly-anticipated film, Cinderella's trailer was released yesterday. A day after the trailer's release, the online streaming site Amazon Prime Video unveiled a new vibrant ensemble poster of the upcoming film on August 4, 2021. The new poster features Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and Minni Driver. 

Cinderella's new poster unveiled

In the poster, Camila Cabello can be seen in her character's avatar donning a light purple coloured off-shoulder dress. Her co-actors Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and Minni Driver can also be seen posing with her confidently while looking into the camera. Sharing the poster, Amazon Prime Video wrote, "@Camila_Cabello is our queen '#CinderellaOnPrime', Sep 3."

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them also reposted the ensemble poster on their Twitter handles. A fan commented, "Yes she is our *crown emoticon* and Cinderella", while another one wrote, "yay thanks prime India" with a string of lovely emoticons. A netizen added, "I’m so excited!!! I can’t wait for '#CinderellaMovie' '#CinderellaOnPrime'." Another one chipped in, "Yeah, she has a great voice & now became '#Cinderella'.... okay '#CamilaCabello'. Gonna watch '#CinderellaMovie' for sure coz of your amazing voice..."

Penned and helmed by Kay Cannon, who is known for Pitch Perfect, Cinderella will show a fresh take on a fairy tale. The film features Camila Cabello as Cinderella, who seeks to open her own clothing line and dreams of becoming a businesswoman. Idina Menzel will be seen as Vivian, Cinderella's stepmother, while Nicholas Galitzine is Prince Charming, along with Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver and Queen Beatrice, James Corden and John Mulaney play two footmen.

Bankrolled by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose serve as executive producers. Singer Cabello and Menzel have recorded original soundtracks for the upcoming film. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021. 

Meanwhile, Cabello is currently dating Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes. The singer-actor has been treating fans and followers with snaps from her personal life. Recently, she revealed that her beau is taking Spanish lessons and that he loves Latin culture. 

