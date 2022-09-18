Can Reviews Affect Box Office Collections Of Films? Sunny Deol Expresses His Views

Actor-politician Sunny Deol is one of the most celebrated stars of the film industry. He has given commendable performances in his acting career and has a huge fanbase, courtesy of his numerous blockbusters in Indian cinema. Currently, the Gadar actor is busy promoting his upcoming flick Chup: Revenge of the Artist. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about if critic reviews impacted him and if it could be a factor in the box office collections of a movie.

Sunny Deol opens up about whether critic reviews affect him

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny spoke about film critics, "I think they are doing their job, whatever they have to do like we are acting, and they have the right to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously".

On critic reviews potentially affecting the box office prospects of films, Sunny said, "I don't think it is that it's much of a thing because I feel actual cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says it, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema".

The 65-year-old will be soon seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Meanwhile, the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is a homage to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's cult classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Helmed by R Balki, the movie will mark the director's debut in the crime thriller genre. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 23.