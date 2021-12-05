Can You Guess The Bollywood Star In THIS Throwback Pic?

This adorable Bollywood actor has won the hearts of millions through his work in a plethora of films. Right from thrillers to romances, the actor has been seen on the big screen for it all. It is none other than Vicky Kaushal, who is now all grown up and is gearing up to tie the knot with another much-loved Bollywood celebrity, Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal's throwback picture

The actor had posted a picture with his father, Sham Kaushal on the occasion of father's day. His father was seen carrying him, as he held a ball in his hand and gazed at the camera. The comments section of the post was soon flooded with love and appreciation for the actor. He captioned the image, "Sham aur Shakaal."

The actor often shares glimpses from his childhood and posts pictures and videos of himself from the past. He once shared a picture of himself in a white and red shirt with a collar. He looked into the camera without a smile on his face, but still won the hearts of his fans. He hilariously captioned the image, "Post shave look."

Kaushal also once posted a video that has been edited by a fan. The video saw him following the trend of posting a childhood picture and lip-syncing a song. The creative edit was made to the song Dragostea Din Tei and the actor wrote, "This had to be reposted!"

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding

The happy couple will tie the knot on December 9 at x Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding rituals will commence from December 7 and will come to an end with the wedding on December 9. Republic Media Network's sources reported that several high profile actors, cricketers and politicians will be in attendance at the wedding. Some of the guests include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sachin Tendulkar, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and others. All the guests will be required to be fully vaccinated ahead of the festivities in the wake of the pandemic. The guests will also go on a special tiger safari at the Ranthambore National Park.

