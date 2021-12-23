Sikandar Kher never fails to impress fans with his relentless love for his family, and his recent Instagram post dedicated to Kirron Kher is a testament to it. Kher Jr dug out an adorable picture of the veteran actor turned politician, which has not only left netizens but celebrities like Shweta Bachchan, Rahul Khanna in awe of her. Take a look.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 22, the Aarya 2 actor shared a monochrome picture of a younger Kirron Kher, in which she can be seen dressed in a school uniform with a handkerchief tucked at the collar. The actor looks every bit adorable as she coyly looks away from the camera, with her hair decorated in braids secured with ribbons. For the caption, Sikandar wrote, "Meri maa (my mother) #LittleToughie.” Take a look.

'Sooo cute': Fans react to Sikandar's post

Fans showered Sikandar's post both love-filled comments, noting that the veteran looks 'precious'. One user commented "Sooo cute, sardarni baby", while another wrote, "Adroable to the core". Shweta Bachchan, Rahul Khanna and Ridhima Pandit dropped heart eye and red heart emoticons, while Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Too cute!". Even Kirron's sister and former Indian badminton player Kanwal Thakar Singh wrote, "Meri Sister".

Sikandar sat down for an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network and spoke about dealing with mental health while sharing his personal experience on coming to terms with his mother's cancer diagnosis. "Nobody can foresee what happens in life. This is what I've taken away from it. But at the end of the day, I think my entire family is very real and they are strong people. She (Kirron Kher) is a very strong person and a fighter and has given us all the strength. By the grace of God, it's all good here now, and life at home is normal. There is nothing that has changed in any way. We are just very happy and thankful for all the wishes and love that people are sending, (sic)" he quipped.

Meanwhile, after garnering praises for his character Daulat in Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, Sikandar has hopped onto an international project titled Monkey Man. He will be seen alongside Dev Patel, who's also on board as the director.

(Image: @sikandarkher/Instagram)