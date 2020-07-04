Love Saroj Khan's Choreography? Guess The Track Based On Its Hook Step In This Fun Quiz

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has left the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and gloom. The choreographer was hailed for giving some iconic dance numbers to the film industry with some of the popular leading ladies. She passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to cardiac arrest.

The cremation services took place at the Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. The choreographer is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Here is a fun quiz for you to guess these iconic dance numbers choreographed by her based on the hook step.

Also Read: Govinda Pays Homage To His 'guru' Saroj Khan, Holds Back Tears While Recounting First Meet

Saroj Khan Quiz

1- Can you guess this dance number?

Chane Ke Khet Main

Dola Re Dola

Ek Do Teen

Barso Re Megha

2- Can you guess this iconic Madhuri Dixit dance number?

Humko Aaj Kal Hai

Tabah Ho Gaye

Ek Do Teen

Chane Ke Khet Main

3- Can you guess this Aishwarya Rai track choreographed by Saroj Khan?

Ek Do Teen

Taal Se Taal

Ramta Jogi

Nimbooda

4- Guess this romantic number choreographed by Saroj Khan?

Kanthe Nahi Kathe

Ramta Jogi

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Baazigar

5- Can you guess this romantic Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit rack?

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Dhak Dhak

Baazigar

Ek Do Teen

6- Can you guess this iconic dance number?

Ek Do Teen

Choli Ke Peeche

Dhak Dhak

Tabah Ho Gaye

Answers for the Saroj Khan choreography quiz

1- Dola Re Dola

2- Ek Do Teen

3- Nimbooda

4- Kaanthe Nahi Kanthe

5- Dhak Dhak Karne

6- Choli Ke Peeche

The choreographer has given many more iconic dance numbers like Yeh Ishq Haye, Akhiyan Milaye, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, and others to the film industry. Celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan have mourned the loss of the choreographer.

Speaking of her demise, the 71-year-old choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when she started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was then taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests reportedly had come out negative.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.