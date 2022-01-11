Can You Recognise The Celebrities In Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Family Picture?

Film producer Boney Kapoor often shares childhood pictures of his children via Instagram. He recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of him having a gala time with his family. As Sonam Kapoor was also in one of the pictures, she recently shared it on her Instagram stories. While the throwback picture has several celebrities in it, take a look to see if you can recognise them

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor recently shared a picture from an old family album featuring Sonam Kapoor and his son Arjun Kapoor. In the photo young Boney Kapoor could be seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans while he was standing on a beach with his legs dipped in water. The photo also had his nephew Akshay Marwah in a blue, red and white striped t-shirt. A young Arjun Kapoor could be seen wearing a pair of goggles and dressed in a peach t-shirt and blue shorts.

Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a blue tee-shirt and a pair of yellow shorts and was all smiles in the picture while standing by her cousin's side. Sharing the photo, Boney Kapoor mentioned it was from their vacation in the Bahamas. In the caption, the Valimai producer wrote, "Arjun, my nephew Akshay, Sonam & Sunita’s niece Nandini having fun time in Bahamas, it was tough controlling them."

Some more childhood pictures of Sonam Kapoor

On Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's birthday, Sonam Kapoor wished her baby brother with a series of childhood photos. The pictures also had Rhea Kapoor and showed the deep and loving bond between the siblings. The first photo saw a young Sonam Kapoor holding her baby brother. In the caption, she wrote, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness."

In October 2021, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture from her childhood. The Ranjhana actor looked adorable in a blue coloured dress while she smiled at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Baby me was cute," and her fans could not agree more.

