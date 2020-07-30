Can You Spot One Of Parineeti Chopra's Lies This Friendship Day?

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account and posted a challenge to celebrate International Friendship Day 2020. The actor is all set to check her bonding with her friends and has challenged them to guess which of the statements given by her were absolutely false. She made several statements about herself for her friends and fans and asked them to guess which of them was a lie.

Parineeti challenges friends and fans to guess if she lied

Parineeti Chopra uploaded a video in which she told 3 things, out of which 2 were true about her and one was a lie. The challenge, as told by Parineeti in the video, is to test how well you know your friends or your friends know you. With the hashtag #BondOfYaara, people can upload their videos where they tell two truths and one lie about themselves. Their friends are supposed to spot the lie of the three things told by the person.

Read Also | Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Action Sequence Experience With Heavy Costumes In 'Ishaqzaade'

Here are the three statements made by Parineeti Chopra:

I can only sleep on the right hand side of my bed. I do not like spicy food at all. I am terrified of ceiling fans.

Parineeti also shared with her fans that she would be watching Vidyut starrer Yaara that is releasing on Zee5 on July 30, 2020. The actor captioned the video as, “Lets play '2 truths and a lie!' So this year, I’m gonna celebrate Friendships Day by watching this wonderful new film Yaara, with MY yaaras 💕 You should join the Watch Party too! Releasing tonight at 12 midnight on @zee5premium #YaaraOnZee5. I challenge you for the #BondOfYaara challenge. But before these girls of mine, can you identify my life? Take the challenge now!"

The challenge was done by actor Vidyut Jameewala on Instagram as well. He posted three statements about himself out of which fans and friends were supposed to guess which statement was a lie. Here are his statements:

I eat 70 eggs in one single day. I have successfully made a record of doing 1852 push ups in one single day. I can run for 76 KM in one single day.

Here is the video uploaded by Vidyut Jammwal

Read Also | When Will Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Yaara' Release On Zee5? Read Details On Date And Time

Yaara release

Yaara is an upcoming crime drama movie that stars actor Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is all set to release on Zee5's digital platform on July 30 midnight. The film also stars Mohammed Ali Shah, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Mishra and Kenny Basumatary.

Read Also | Parineeti Chopra Announces Social Media Detox, Says 'See You Soon Fam'

Read Also | Parineeti Chopra's Best Outfits From When She Visited Kapil Sharma Show, See Here

Image credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.