Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Elegance In Sabyasachi's Ivory Organza Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for an elegant Sabyasachi ensemble for her appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. See pictures here.

cannes 2022

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari


The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France. The star-studded event has entered its fourth day of recognising films and artists from across the world who contributed profoundly to the industry. This year, India was chosen as the Country of Honour. The festival witnessed a slew of notable personalities from the Indian film industry and Union Minister Anurag Thakur making an appearance. 

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has now joined the entourage as she made an appearance on the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival. This would mark the actor's debut at the French Riviera festival as she represents the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India. Check out her elegant look that is stealing the hearts of the fans. 

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes elegance in Sabyasachi sari at Cannes 2022

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared a look at her graceful ensemble by Sabyasachi. The Hey Sinamika actor opted for a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari and paired it with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in her caption that her mother would be proud of her. She also said that 'simplicity and tradition' are her favourite. The actor captioned the post, ''My ammaamma would be proud Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial.''

Netizens in the comment section swooned over the elegant sight of the actor. One fan commented, ''Elegant as ever'' while another wrote, ''Ofcourse you are making everyone proud.''

More on Cannes 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari was not the only one who attended the Cannes Film Festival donning a Sabyasachi ensemble as earlier Deepika Padukone, who is also a part of the jury at the festival, wore a Bengal Tiger couture sari from Aakash Tara collection celebrating heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. She also wore a headpiece that paid a tribute to the traditional Indian matha patti.

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari

