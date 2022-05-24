Cannes 2022: After Black, Deepika Padukone Turns To Orange For Her Day 8 Red Carpet Look

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Day 8 of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, therefore bringing pure glamour to the French Riviera with her jaw-dropping look. The Piku actor, who is a part of this year's jury, made her fourth appearance on the red carpet and she undoubtedly won many hearts in just one glance. After creating quite a buzz in an all-black shiny gown on Day 7, the 35-year-old chose an all-orange creation by a famous designer brand Ashi Studio, therefore making several heads turn at the prestigious festival.

Deepika Padukone slays the red carpet look in an orange gown

On May 24, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures featuring her all dolled up look in an orange coloured gown as she attended the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent) during the festival. The orange-coloured one side off-shoulder gown had dramatic sleeves and a long train that drew the attention of viewers on the red carpet. The long train attached to the A-line monochrome gown made the dress look even more elegant. This time the actor kept it minimal for her makeup as she chose a nude lipstick, basic eyeliner and subtle eyeshadow.

When it comes to styling her hair, Deepika Padukone is known for experimenting with different looks and this time also she tied her hair in a low messy bun. The 83 actor completed the look with green-coloured simple earrings which complimented her whole monochrome attire. Padukone flaunted her million-dollar smile while greeting the paparazzi with the pictures.

Deepika Padukone attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/23edvc8EbN — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 24, 2022

Deepika Padukone outdoing herself every single at Cannes this is insane pic.twitter.com/XBO9UyYYvK — Advit (@rebelmooned) May 24, 2022

Deepika talks about her experience as Cannes' jury member

Recently, Deepika spoke with Variety about her experience as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Starting her career as a promising badminton player to a model to an actor and now to the Cannes jury, it has been a long journey for the Piku actor. She said, "So from beginning my journey like that to making my debut, and now 15 years in, to having evolved as a person, in a professional capacity, and a personal capacity, I have learned from every experience."

The Om Shanti Om fame continued her part, "I’m not so sure I’d have the same journey', adding that it's the athlete in her that allowed her mind to be open, that allowed her to make choices, independent decisions, make mistakes, and learn from them."

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone