Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves For Film Festival With Abhishek & Aaradhya

Touted to be one of the most beautiful and talented actors not only in Bollywood but in the entire world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won millions of hearts throughout her career. The actor began her career as a model after which she was crowned Miss World 1994. She further went on to make her Bollywood debut with the 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Over the years, Aishwarya has represented the country on various platforms and events. She has been a constant at the Cannes Film Festival for years and is now all set to turn heads on the red carpet of the event this year too. She was recently spotted at the airport with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya before they jetted off to France for the event.

Aishwarya looked beautiful in a black-coloured ensemble, which included a long jacket with shimmery stars on it. She kept her make-up minimum and left her hair open. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan donned a purple-coloured hoodie over a pair of jeans. Their daughter Aaradhya wore a pink and white-coloured hoodie and carried a backpack. The three of them at first were rushing into the airport but then stopped for some pictures.

Aishwarya Rai has been appearing at the Cannes Film Festival since 2002, where she debuted with the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit film Devdas. Over the years, the actor has graced the red carpet of the festival in various ensembles and often tops the best looks list. Her cinderella gown is one of the best looks at the Cannes Film Festival to date.

Wow, beautiful RT @FashionweekNYC: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is CINDERELLA in Michael Cinco at #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/vRhfdzQZ58 — Cyn Santana 🇸🇻🇩🇴 (@Cyn_Santana) May 19, 2017

Aishwarya Rai on the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. The actor is now all set to feature alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Prakash Raj in Mani Ratnam's much-awaited forthcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The upcoming film is a historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel of the same name. The movie will follow the tale of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who becomes a king in the ninth century. It will capture his early days and also how he went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.