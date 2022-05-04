It was a moment of pride for India after the country would receive honour at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. The Cannes Film Festival which would showcase some spectacular movies while hailing the visionary filmmakers is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 25.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, coinciding with Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary, a brand new restoration of Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray's rare movie Pratidwandi will also be presented in an exclusive screening at the movie gala. Not just this, another Indian film Thamp which was directed by Aravindan Govindan will also have its world premiere during the festival.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds classic Thamp's world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Soon after the good news surfaced on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was delighted and also hailed the National Film Archive of India for restoring cult classics like Thamp. While sharing the iconic film, the Piku actor wrote, "So proud to hear that Film Heritage Foundation’s commitment in restoration the great master Aravindan’s “Thamp”(1978) is selected to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022! A great milestone in our journey to save India’s film heritage.@shividungarpur @FHF_Official."

Apart from Pratidwandi, Hollywood classic Singin' In The Rain will also be presented in a brand new 4K restoration. The 1952 Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen film, which details the transition from silent film to talkies, will have its screening on the Boulevard de la Croisette.

Meanwhile, other than the premiere of some of the cult classic films at the festival, another highlight is actor Deepika Padukone being selected as a part of the competition jury. Deepika is one of the jury members along with other prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Deepika who has been credited with commercial hits like Piku, Padmaavat, and more, is part of the eight-member jury that will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday, May 28.

On the work front, the actor who is basking in the success of his latest release, Runway 34, will next be seen in Brahmastra, Goodbye, Project K and more.

