Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur & Nambi Narayanan Attend ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Premiere

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has been scheduled to take place from 17th to 28 May 2022. On May 4, 2022, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur stated that as India and France are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties, India is honoured to be officially invited as the country of honour at the Cannes Film Market.

Anurag Thakur also announced that R Madhavan's film Rocketry will have its world premiere there and the festival will also have a special 10-film retrospective of Satyajit Ray paying a small tribute to the late legendary filmmaker.

R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Cannes premiere

With inputs from ANI, it was recently revealed how the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, music maestro, AR Rahman, and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan arrived at the premiere of the biographical movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. R Madhavan was spotted wearing a navy blue suit while the Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived in a black suit. On the other hand, AR Rahman donned a glossy violet blazer with a black tee. The premiere also featured former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, whose life story has been depicted in R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

PM Modi lauded Rocketry Trailer

Last year, when the makers of Rocketry released the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming film, it received appreciation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tweet made by the PM read, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

More on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Actor R Madhavan is currently looking forward to the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The film will also mark his directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it. The film is now slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

